“This is something that she has done many, many times over the past 20 years.

“She is well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals.

“Inexplicably, at this stage, one animal grabbed her by one arm and caused severe damage to it. At no stage did this animal leave its enclosure and there was no risk at all to staff members or members of the public.”

“Police and Workplace Health and Safety personnel are investigating this incident and have been onsite all morning. The zoo is working with them to establish how this incident occurred but the full details will not be known until [the woman] can be interviewed,” they said.

“We are extremely grateful to the QAS, QPS and LifeFlight for their prompt attendance and to all of the people and organisations who have rallied round us with messages of support.”

The zoo closed on Sunday and is due to reopen on Tuesday.

A follow-up post indicated the woman was not a keeper or an immediate family member of the owners, and also asserted the animal “will definitely not be put down or punished in any way”.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors are on site.

“Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been notified about an incident at Pilton, near Toowoomba earlier today,” a spokesman told NewsWire.

Nationals leader and Maranoa MP David Littleproud has expressed his condolences to the injured woman.

“This is a horrific incident. It is a tragedy and a shock to not just staff at the zoo, but the entire community,” he said.

“I encourage locals to continue to visit and enjoy the zoo, which will need support from the community during this difficult time.

“I also wish the person involved in the attack all the very best with their recovery and offer support in any small way possible.”

Steve and Stephanie Robinson have owned and operated the zoo for 20 years, which is home to tawny and rare white lions, as well as lion cubs.

Recently, the zoo promoted supervised encounters with its lionesses on social media.

“Each day at 10am they are on supervised display to our visitors and are also available for some personalised encounters,” the zoo shared.

“These encounters are strictly monitored to ensure their enjoyment of them and their wellbeing.

“Every cent of the money that they raise goes into a fund to build an expanded multi pride lion complex to cater for the needs of our enlarged lion family.”