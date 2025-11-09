Miami-Dade County led the outflow, losing 67,418 residents, despite strong international immigration. Photo / Getty Images

The American neighbourhoods with the highest risk of floods are again losing residents.

For the first time since 2019, high-risk counties lost domestic residents, with 30,000 more people relocating to other places in the country than moved in, according to a new Redfin report. It’s a sharp reversal from the pandemic years, when remote workers flocked to coastal areas and Sun Belt cities. Some of those counties, however, still had a total increase in population as immigration from overseas remained strong.

The online real estate platform analysed 310 high-flood-risk counties identified by First Street, a climate-risk modelling firm, and cross-referenced the data with US Census Bureau population estimates that covered the 12 months starting in July 2023. Of those counties, 132 saw net outflows while 178 saw net inflows – but the number of people leaving exceeded those arriving.

The exodus hit hardest in major coastal metropolitan areas. Miami-Dade County led the nation, losing 67,418 residents – a sharp jump from the prior year’s outflow of 50,637. Harris County, Texas, home to Houston, shed 31,165 people. Kings County, New York, which includes Brooklyn, lost 28,158 residents. Orleans Parish, Louisiana, where New Orleans is located and 99% of homes face high flood risk, saw 4950 residents leave. By comparison, low-flood-risk counties gained 35,941 people, the biggest increase since 2019.

In a separate survey asking people for their motivation for leaving, Redfin found climate risk was more of a motivating factor for Florida residents than Texas residents, who were more likely to cite cost as a reason. Florida has been hit hard in recent years by rising insurance premiums, surging HOA fees and special assessments as a result of the collapse of Surfside, a 12-storey building, that killed nearly 100 people in 2021. These factors have made coastal living particularly financially taxing in the Sunshine State.