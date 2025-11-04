Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

American father and son killed by swarm of deadly Asian hornets on zipline

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A swarm of hundreds of deadly hornets killed an American father and son enjoying a zipline experience on a holiday in Laos. Photo / Getty, Quality Schools International

A swarm of hundreds of deadly hornets killed an American father and son enjoying a zipline experience on a holiday in Laos. Photo / Getty, Quality Schools International

A swarm of hundreds of deadly hornets attacked and killed an American father and son enjoying a zipline experience on a holiday in Laos.

Daniel Owen, 47, and Cooper, 15, died on October 15 after being stung by hundreds of Asian giant hornets while they were on a zipline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save