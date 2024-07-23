Many Paris locals are split on having the Olympics, citing increased costs and disruptions. Video / NZ Herald

The alleged gang rape of an Australian woman in Paris just days before the Olympic Opening Ceremonies has put the city – and visiting athletic teams – on edge ahead of the global sporting event.

The 25-year-old raised the alarm in the early hours of Saturday, France’s Le Parisien newspaper reported, adding that the “disoriented” woman entered a local restaurant on the famed Boulevard de Clichy in the Pigalle neighbourhood, wearing her dress backward.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the newspaper that a “gang rape” was likely carried out between Friday and Saturday and that officials are investigating.

Australian athletes in Paris had been made aware of the alleged attack, Strath Gordon, chief of public affairs and communication for Australia’s Olympic team, said in an email Tuesday.

“They are advised not to wear team kit when in public places,” Gordon said, though he noted the athletes had not received any threats since landing in France and were “getting on with their preparations for the Games”.