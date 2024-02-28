more than a week after Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left), homicide detectives were finally able to get the accused killer to talk.

Disturbing details have emerged about the killings of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies allegedly at the hands of police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

It has been revealed Baird’s flatmate slept at the house where the pair were allegedly murdered, not knowing their bodies were hidden in the backyard.

The alleged killer, 28-year-old Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, is accused of shooting dead the pair on Monday last week.

The senior constable, who had a brief relationship with Baird, allegedly twice attended a property at Bungonia after the double killing, once with an acquaintance who was unaware of the murders and a second time to move the men’s bodies to the nearby site.

He is accused of using his police-issued firearm in the killing before disposing of the couple’s bloodied items in a skip bin at Cronulla, not far from Grays Point.

At the time of the killings, Baird’s flatmates were sent messages from his phone abruptly saying he was moving to Perth.

Now Channel Seven has reported that Baird’s female flatmates arrived home to a messy house and a red stain, but assumed the stain was because Baird had spilled beetroot juice on the floor.

However, the stain was blood that had seeped from a blue tarpaulin lying next to the red carpet.

Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram

Channel Seven reported that the flatmates then went to bed that night unaware their friends’ bodies were dumped in the backyard.

Police will allege Lamarre-Condon then eventually returned to the property with surfboard bags to transport the bodies to a remote farm in Bungonia, about 200km southwest of Sydney.

Police’s new claim on alleged murderer

For a week Lamarre-Condon remained silent and wouldn’t speak to police. Then earlier this week, during a two-hour interrogation, he broke his silence.

He revealed to police where the bodies of the two victims were.

Now Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald told Channel Nine that police believe Baird’s murder was planned and targeted.

Police believe Lamarre-Condon was looking for Baird on Monday last week but also found Davies at the property.

"﻿We will be strongly claiming in our case that this murder was premeditated, and the second murder occurred because of unfortunately Luke’s appearance at the house,” Fitzgerald said.

Police have also now claimed Lamarre-Condon broke into Baird’s house, keyed his car and poured water into his car’s engine block in the weeks before his death.

Investigators were yet to determine whether Lamarre-Condon had any connection to the property.

He has been stood down without pay.

Beau Lamarre-Condon pictured with Taylor Swift. Lamarre-Condon often posted photos online when as a celebrity blogger he was pictured posing with dozens of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.

“We will allege that this 28-year-old man acted alone, that he’s the sole person responsible for the murders of Luke and Jesse and he is the sole person responsible for placing their bodies at this location,” police said.

Police earlier confirmed a triple-zero call was made from Davies’ mobile phone, rather than from Baird’s phone as previously reported, four minutes after neighbours heard gunshots at the Paddington house.

A patrol car was later sent searching for the source of the call, which was disconnected before anyone spoke.

Here is what we know so far:

The murders

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly enters Baird’s home in inner-Sydney Paddington on February 19.

- Witnesses report hearing gunshots about 9.50am.

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly uses his police-issued firearm checked out from a police station in Sydney’s south two days earlier to murder the couple. Police believe several bullets might have been fired.

- A triple-zero call is made from Baird’s phone at 9.54am, but the call disconnects before anyone speaks.

The aftermath

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly uses Davies’ phone to delete messages and poses as him in texts to throw investigators off track.

- In one message, he allegedly asks the 29-year-old’s flatmates to put his possessions in storage after conjuring an elaborate story that Davies was moving to Perth.

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly makes attempts to clean the crime scene and returns his firearm to Balmain police station, near his mother’s house, on Tuesday. He moves the weapon back to Miranda police station on Wednesday.

The bodies

- Lamarre-Condon hires a white van from Mascot on Monday night. Police allege the Toyota HiAce, seen on CCTV footage outside Baird’s house, was used to move the bodies after the men were killed at Paddington.

- An “innocent friend” travels with Lamarre-Condon in the van to a property in the Southern Tablelands on Wednesday afternoon. They stop in Goulburn to buy an angle grinder and padlock. - Lamarre-Condon allegedly cuts open a gate and goes alone into a property, returning about 30 minutes later.

- The pair make the two-hour trip back to Sydney.

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly buys weights and returns to the property later on Wednesday night. Police say it is possible he retrieved the bodies and disposed of them somewhere else after becoming suspicious his acquaintance might know what he was up to.

- Lamarre-Condon is seen leaving the area about 4.30am on Thursday for Sydney, before heading to another acquaintance’s property in Newcastle. He allegedly asks for a hose to clean the van.

- He leaves Newcastle about 5am on Friday and drives back to Grays Point, in Sydney’s south, where he leaves the van near a family home.

- Lamarre-Condon allegedly makes “partial admissions” to acquaintances, including a former officer.

The investigation

- Police begin an investigation after the couple’s blood-stained possessions are found in a skip bin in the southern Sydney suburb of Cronulla about 11am on Wednesday. A phone, credit cards, a wallet and a set of keys are discovered.

- Officers declare Baird’s Paddington home, about 30km away, a crime scene after blood is found inside the property.

- Items from a home at Balmain, in Sydney’s inner west, are seized about 11.30pm on Thursday.

- Lamarre-Condon hands himself in at Bondi police station in Sydney’s east soon after 10.30am on Friday. By 3pm, the 28-year-old senior constable is charged with two counts of murder.

- Lamarre-Condon appears in Waverley Local Court in the afternoon, when he makes no application for bail.

- Police divers search a waterway at Lambton, Newcastle, on Saturday.

- Divers begin searching dams at a property in Bungonia, an area near Goulburn and almost 200km southeast of Sydney on Sunday.

- On Tuesday, police locate the bodies of Baird and Davies



