The plane overshot the runway in Kaneohe Bay, about 16 kilometres from Honolulu. Photo / Getty Images

All nine people on a United States Navy plane have survived unhurt after it overshot a runway and crashed into the sea off Hawaii.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to the crash in Kaneohe Bay, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that the occupants had all made it safely to shore without injuries.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued.”

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a US Marines base on Kaneohe Bay, on the northeast coast of Oahu island, about 16 kilometres from Honolulu.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and is used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.