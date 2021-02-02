Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts Capitol riots in emotional Instagram Live talk

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has posted a powerful message on her Instagram page, revealing that she was the victim of sexual assault and that she can't just "move on" from the Capitol riot.

She said her life was in danger on January 6 riot and that people knew violence was coming that day.

She said she hid in the bathroom when the rioters broke in.

AOC revealed she waited to tell her story as she was previously a sexual assault survivor, and was therefore used to not being believed.

"I just start to hear these yells, of 'where is she? where is she?'" she said. "I thought I was going to die.

"I felt that if this was the journey my life was taking, I felt that things were going to be okay, and that I had fulfilled my purpose."

AOC revealed she waited to tell her story as she was previously a sexual assault survivor, and was therefore used to not being believed.

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault and I haven't told many people that in my life," she said during an emotional Instagram Live talk today.

"When we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other."

During the talk, she also spoke about the warning signs in the lead up to the insurrection, with concerned allies warning her up to a week beforehand of the danger.

On January 6, she said the first sign something was wrong was when she heard a "BOOM".

"I hear these huge violent bangs on my door and then every door going into my office," she said, explaining she was told to run and hide, and sought shelter in a bathroom. Soon, she realised someone was in her office.

Discussing the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection and GOP denial, @AOC reveals she is a survivor of sexual assault:



“Trauma compounds on each other.” pic.twitter.com/h9Wdkh1X6K — The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2021

As she cowered, she heard people yelling "Where is she?"

"I thought everything was over," she said.

"I thought I was going to die."

She broke down while explaining that she eventually made peace with death, deciding "I had fulfilled my purpose."

NEW: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on her calls for GOP Senators @tedcruz and @HawleyMO to resign, accusing them of playing a role in the Capitol siege:



“These people remain a present danger.” pic.twitter.com/nW8VadF3rV — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) February 2, 2021

She explained that she eventually realised it was a Capitol police officer in her office, but that he was so hostile towards her she wasn't certain if he was there to protect or harm her.

"It felt like a zombie movie," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said she repeatedly gets death threats. Photo / Getty Images

She eventually found shelter in US Representative Katie Porter's office, and grew emotional while recounting how staff members were planning to put their bodies on the line to protect her from rioters.

Katie Porter recounts how she and AOC hid in her office during the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot.



"I'm a mom. I'm calm. I have everything we need. We can live for like a month in this office. And she said, 'I hope I get to be a mom, I hope I don’t die today.'" pic.twitter.com/efa6ASPOGf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 2, 2021

AOC also said the threat posed by the violent insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol was not over.

Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

"We are not safe with people who hold positions of power who are willing to endanger the lives of others because they think it will score them a political point," she said.

She called on Republican senators including Ted Cruz to stand down, claiming they played a role in the violence.

"These people remain a present danger," she said.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.