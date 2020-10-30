Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

After 50 years, a suspect emerges in a cold murder case

5 minutes to read

Mary Scott was working as a dancer, nicknamed Lucky, at a local club when she was found murdered in her San Diego apartment. Photo / Rosalie Sanz via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Christine Hauser

With the help of DNA technology, John Jeffrey Sipos, 75, was arrested in Pennsylvania last weekend in the 1969 murder of Mary Scott, a 23-year-old California woman.

Rosalie Sanz was a teenager in 1969 when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.