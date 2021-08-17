Afghanistan: Viral video shows armed Taliban enjoying amusement park rides in Kabul

Taliban seen playing at amusement park after taking over Kabul. Video / @HamidShalizi

Footage showing Taliban men riding bumper cars at an amusement park while holding their guns has gone viral on social media.

The videos were reportedly taken the day after the Taliban took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

In one of the videos, the Taliban soldiers can be seen riding bumper cars, holding their guns.

In another video, they are riding play horses in a merry-go-round.

It seems all they wanted was free rides at the theme park #Taliban pic.twitter.com/qh00uk96UK — Shakib Noori (@shakibnoori) August 16, 2021

The footage has gone viral for the stark contrast of the horror Afghani families are reportedly feeling, as the Taliban take control of the country.

Their sheer terror has been documented across social media, including heartbreaking footage showing distressed people trying to get a flight out of Kabul as thousands try to flee the city that is now under the control of the Taliban.