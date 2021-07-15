Accused school shooter captured attacking prison guard in chilling jail security footage

Prison footage showed Nikolas Jacob Cruz attack a guard in the jail cafeteria. Video / Law&Crime Network

Shocking surveillance video has shown the moment accused school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked a prison office, nine months after the deadly shooting spree that left 17 dead.

Cruz, who is charged with first-degree murder in the February 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, is seen scoping the Broward Country Jail cafe.

Footage shows him walking in circles for several minutes before engaging in conversation with the guard.

While the guard is seen sitting down, the accused murderer is seen giving him the finger before lunging at him and wrestling him to the ground.

During the altercation, Cruz takes a swing at the guard as they fight on the floor.

The guard then lands a punch on Cruz before wrestling himself into a dominant position, pinning the alleged shooter to the ground.

Nikolas Cruz was filmed attacking his guard in 2018. Photo / Law & Crime Network

Cruz then walks to the other side of the room and lays face down while the guard pulls out a stun gun.

The video was played by prosecutors in court on Wednesday at Cruz's first in-person court appearance since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cruz and the prison guard tussle on the floor. Photo / Law & Crime Network

Defence lawyer David Wheeler told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Sherer that the guard in question had previously mistreated Cruz and he was reacting to the abuse.

Prosecutor Maria Schneider asked the judge for complete medical records for Cruz to determine if they back up claims of abuse by the guard.

Wheeler responded saying the records are confidential.

Cruz faces a possible death sentence if convicted of the shooting, among the deadliest in US history.