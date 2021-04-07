Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

A US detective was accused of lying. Now 90 convictions may be erased

8 minutes to read
Joseph Franco, a former New York Police Department detective, was charged with perjury in 2019. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

Joseph Franco, a former New York Police Department detective, was charged with perjury in 2019. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Troy Closson

The Brooklyn district attorney will move to dismiss old convictions in which a former narcotics detective, accused of perjury in Manhattan, played a key role.

Over nearly two decades as a police officer and narcotics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.