Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A person dead, others in hospital after Sydney restaurant gas leak

Emma Kirk
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Emergency services were called to Haveli Indian restaurant because of a gas leak. Photo / Getty Images

Emergency services were called to Haveli Indian restaurant because of a gas leak. Photo / Getty Images

One person has died and several people have been rushed to hospital after a gas leak at a Sydney restaurant.

Emergency services were called to Haveli Indian restaurant on Garfield Rd at Riverstone at about 9.15am today.

Police confirmed one person had died.

Another member of the public and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save