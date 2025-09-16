A person dead, others in hospital after Sydney restaurant gas leak

He said firefighters wore breathing apparatuses and gas detectors to enter the building, and got a high reading for carbon monoxide.
“Our specialist hazardous material firefighters are there using a number of high-end detectors to go through the building and determine what the product is and where it is coming from so we can render the site safe,” Dewberry told Nine News.
“We have a number of fire trucks, police are on scene and paramedics are standing by.”
Haveli is a restaurant chain with venues in Riverstone and Stanhope Gardens, with its website saying it is “proud to bring you the authentic taste of Indian cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere”.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed doctors, paramedics, intensive care workers and a helicopter were sent to the scene.
The spokesman said two patients were taken to Hawkesbury Hospital, another two to Blacktown and two to Mount Druitt for observation.
“It is a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning,” the spokesman said.
Riverstone MP Warren Kirby said he was deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy.
“My thoughts are with the family of the person who has died and with everyone affected, including first responders and their loved ones,” he said.
“I’ve received advice that there is no ongoing risk to the wider community, with an exclusion zone established by Fire and Rescue (NSW) around the site.