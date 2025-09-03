Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Popular Auckland eatery Broke Boy Taco in legal tussle with rival Mexican restaurant

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Alfredo Romero, owner of Taco Amaiz in Elliott Stables, said he received a legal letter from one of the city's best-known taco joints about branding and birria tacos he makes at his new restaurant. Photo / Dean Purcell

Alfredo Romero, owner of Taco Amaiz in Elliott Stables, said he received a legal letter from one of the city's best-known taco joints about branding and birria tacos he makes at his new restaurant. Photo / Dean Purcell

  • Broke Boy Tacos, part-owned by Israel Adesanya, said a new taco outlet was mimicking its brand through marketing of traditional birria tacos.
  • Mexican chef and owner of Taco Amaiz, Alfredo Romero, said he believed it was ‘disrespectful’ to claim intellectual property rights related to traditional cuisine.
  • Sean Yarbrough, Broke Boy Taco’s founder, regrets not speaking to Romero first and won’t pursue legal action, saying he apologises for the tone of a legal letter.

A Mexican-born chef says he was floored when lawyers for an Auckland restaurant part-owned by UFC fighter Israel Adesanya demanded he stop marketing tacos.

Broke Boy Tacos in Mt Albert – which counts the former middleweight champ as a major investor – sent a cease and desist demand last month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save