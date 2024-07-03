Home / World
A family loses three generations of women in India crowd’s panic

New York Times
By Suhasini Raj

They had worked hard for years to make a life: “Now it’s over with the death of my dear daughter, wife and mother — in one single blow.”

Vinod Kumar was away from home Tuesday,

