Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

A diminished Trump meets a damning narrative

New York Times
By Maggie Haberman
6 mins to read
The House January 6 committee laid out an episodic case against former President Donald Trump. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

The House January 6 committee laid out an episodic case against former President Donald Trump. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump’s current woes extend beyond the report by the House Jan. 6 committee, but the case the panel laid out against him further complicates his future.

As the summer and the House

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World