A Chinese county aims to curb dog walking by threatening to kill the dog

Taking dogs for a walk along the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China. The country has more than five million pet dogs. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Tiffany May and Amy Chang Chien

Restrictions on dogs are common in China. But one county's plans to uniformly ban dog walking and kill the pets of rule-breaking owners has shocked the internet.

In a southwestern corner of China, walking a

