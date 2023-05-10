7.6 earthquake hits off Tonga, no tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.6 struck 95km from Hihifo, Tonga on Thursday, at a depth of 210km. Photo / USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck off Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 4am NZT, with its epicentre at a distance of 95km west-north-west of Hihifo, Tonga, the USGS said.

It was at a depth of 210km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

The quake was followed by a 5.1 magnitude aftershock at 4.30am NZT.

Hihifo is the main village on the island of Niuatoputapu north of the Tonga main island group.

The quake was felt in American Samoa. A journalist in Tuālāuta County said the shaking lasted at least a minute or two.