5.7 magnitude earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills several, death toll expected to rise

A family gather outside their house following the severe earthquake in Quetta, Pakistan. Photo / AP

A powerful earthquake early today shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.

The death toll was expected to rise as officials search through the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area.

Local residents gather outside their houses following the severe earthquake. Photo / AP

At least four of the dead were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing reports from coal miners in the area.

The epicentre of the 5.7 magnitude quake was about 14km north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the US Geological Survey. It struck about 20km below the surface.

The area, about 100km from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.

Most of the population in the area live in sun-baked mud houses, many of which collapsed. Rescue efforts were underway, but Shaheen said it would take hours just to reach many of the hardest-hit areas.