36 hours in Edinburgh

By Graeme Virtue
New York Times·
11 mins to read

An aerial view of Edinburgh, with the National Gallery of Scotland at the centre, pictured on September 25, 2024. Photo / Robert Ormerod, The New York Times

Short on time but big on city visits? Make the most of Edinburgh in 36 hours, writes Graeme Virtue.

Ruggedly beautiful Edinburgh has had plenty of tales to tell in the 900 years since King David I of Scotland named it a royal burgh. A newly extended tram

