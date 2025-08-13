Advertisement
26 migrants die as boats sink off Italy’s Lampedusa island

By Alexandria Sage
AFP·
3 mins to read

Shoes hang on the Porta di Lampedusa monument, known as the 'door of Europe', dedicated to the migrants who have died in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe. Photo / Tiziana FABI, AFP

At least 26 migrants have died when two boats sank off the coast of Italy’s Lampedusa island, with around 10 others still missing, the coastguard and UN officials said.

Around 60 people were rescued after the sinkings in the central Mediterranean, a stretch between North Africa and Italy described by

