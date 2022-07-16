Bruce Johnson jnr told police that his own mother stabbed him. Photo / Facebook

A US boy murdered in his own bed used his final words to identify his killer.

As Bruce Johnson jnr, 11, lay dying in hospital from multiple stab wounds he told police it was his own mother Mary who had inflicted the fatal blows.

His father, Bruce Johnson snr, was woken by his son's screams at their home in the town of Hobbs, New Mexico.

A statement from the Lea County Sheriff's office revealed the horrifying scene that confronted him.

"He found his son in his room, lying on the bed suffering from stab wounds.

"He went to call 911 when he discovered Mary was also stabbed, but she was unconscious in another room.

"Mary suffered self-inflicted stab wounds to her chest."

Bruce jnr was rushed to hospital and spoke briefly with investigators before he died, telling them how he was attacked by his own mother.

Bruce Johnson snr and Bruce Johnson jnr. Photo / Supplied

The Sheriff's office said Bruce snr had left his wife and moved with Bruce jnr to Hobbs from Oklahoma after allegations she had been abusing him.

They said he planned to divorce her to protect his son but had allowed her to stay one night after she begged to see the boy.

A man who lived near the Johnsons in Oklahoma said Mary had been exhibiting strange behaviour.

Erick Wyatt told local news outlet KXII that his daughter went to school with Bruce jnr and the whole community had noticed Mary's odd behaviour.

"Some of her comments talking about she's Mary Jesus and just different things, talking about hurting other people," Wyatt said.

"It kept on escalating more and more."

A screenshot from Mary Johnson's Facebook page.

Her Facebook is filled with bizarre rants, including references to "stabbing a partner's heart … then yourself" and messages saying she "doesn't want kids".

Mary Johnson remains in hospital and police have issued an arrest warrant for firs degree murder.