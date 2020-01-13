When Ken Mair suggested the street name "Te Repo", was he taking the mickey? Perhaps he was politely pointing out that the area is a swamp.

Seems to me that it is not very wise to allow subdivisions to be built on a swamp in this day and age.

Aren't sea levels rising? Aren't we supposed to be getting more severe weather events? Won't that raise the water table even further? If that happens, will those home-owners sue our council for allowing this type of subdivision to be built on swampy ground? Surely that is highly possible.

In Australia householders are suing local councils for allowing homes to be permitted on gullies that are waterways in heavy rain that may occur only once in 70 to 80 years. If legal action is taken against our council, guess who pays the bill.

Aside from all that future stuff, is it really wise planning to give the go-ahead to such developments?

DENISE LOCKETT

Whanganui



Queen's important role

Keith Beautrais is either naive or considers himself a part of a political elite where they believe power is their right, at others' expense.

Firstly, I am not a royalist, but I am a firm believer in a government of the type described by Abraham Lincoln — "of the people, by the people, and for the people". Something most western nations, including New Zealand, have moved away from, or tried to, in recent years.

In New Zealand there is no way for "the people" to remove a government that seriously departs from its electoral mandate other than to request the Queen to remove her endorsement. Thus removal of the Queen as our Head of State undermines our democracy.

Keith's other arguments are specious at best. The Queen's role other than as mentioned, is strictly ceremonial, and the person who carries out all roles and actions of Head of State and represents all New Zealanders is our Prime Minister. But they must seek the Queen's permission to act as such.

To argue that this is a colonial anathema is again specious, as the Statute of Winchester, adopted by NZ in 1947, provided us with full political independence from the UK.

Political corruption is often subtle as political and monied elites manoeuvre to minimise their accountability to the people. In any true democracy there must be a means, outside of an election, to ensure a government is fully accountable to the people. This requirement to seek the Queen's approval to form a government is the only protection we have from a government that departs from its electoral mandate.

MURRAY SHAW

Bastia Hill



Intelligence

Terry Sarten's thought-provoking article raised a very salient point. People are not becoming more intelligent across the board in ways that matter to society as a whole.

My opinion (based on observation, not scientific studies) is that intelligence grows best in an atmosphere of love.

If that fundamental is present, extensive exposure to nature, music and art are the next tier of essentials to extend the mind. These should be liberally applied alongside a curiosity driven education system if we wish to see future generations maximise their intellectual potential.

M. DONNE-LEE

Aramoho

