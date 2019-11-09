Rain is falling in the Deep Stream area in Otago, where a massive scrub fire has been burning overnight.

The fire near Middlemarch is burning in a remote area of tussock and scrub, with no road access. It had covered 2773ha by 6pm last night.

The fire is close to the Deep Stream reservoir, Dunedin's main water source. The city's residents were yesterday being asked to save water after the council shut off the main water supply due to fire retardants getting in the water.

Ten helicopters with monsoon buckets were tackling the blaze yesterday. Helicopters and ground crews are on standby to resume fighting the fire as soon as conditions allow, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The state of the fire was being assessed.

"Low cloud on the Lammerlaw Ranges has restricted aerial reconnaissance this morning but it is understood to be raining in the area," the statement said.

The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park yesterday morning and spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council.

Fire and Emergency will be bringing in a fire investigator to establish the cause.

Smoke from the fire affected a large area of South Otago yesterday. People who are sensitive to smoke were advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times