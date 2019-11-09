Thick smoke and dust has drifted across the Tasman from Australian bushfires.

The hazy skies — a result of the 80 wildfires burning through rural New South Wales and Queensland — in the South island last night are expected to affect the North Island from today. Sky-watchers also saw stunning sunsets as a result with the dust refracting the light.

The dust & smoke from the #NSWfires is quite prominent on satellite imagery as gets transported across the Tasman Sea onto New Zealand's South Island 💨



Some of the dust may cross the North Island on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4kofiZ0m32 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 9, 2019

Christchurch's hazy sky. Photo / Jeffrey Holman

Christchurch residents were last night sharing their snaps.

"There are 81 fires burning in NSW and the smoke has reached New Zealand. Feels like I've ended up in a Mad Max scene with stormy skies to the east," Twitter user Dale Wowk wrote, along with a video of his surrounds. The short clip pans around to show the sky turning an ominous rusty red.

Meanwhile, the switch from settled, warm weather to rain and, in some parts, high winds and thunderstorms, will be felt across the country today, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said.

"It's going to be wet everywhere."

In Auckland, rain was expected to arrive overnight and be at its worst from afternoon, when the Twenty20 series tie-breaker is due to begin at Eden Park.

The city is under a 12-hour heavy rain watch from 2pm today.

Explosive wildfire growth with giant smoke plumes.



Insane imagery of Australia's east coast today. pic.twitter.com/yFTuEQkOYv — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) November 8, 2019

Heavy rain warnings have been issued across the country, including in the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Nelson, Westland, Buller and Fiordland. Strong wind watches have been issued across both islands, including for parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Whanganui, Nelson and Marlborough.