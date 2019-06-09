Spirit of New Zealand trip



Whangārei's Black Ball Yacht Club's Scholarship Fund has chosen Kamo High School student Anita Rademacher to sail in July on the Spirit of New Zealand tall ship.

Club founding member and Commodore David Irvin said the fund was started to provide a way for visiting yachties to give back to the community that had been so welcoming to them. The yachties understood that a community's youth were its future and believed in encouraging Whangārei's youth to get involved in the marine trades. Rademacher will take part in the Spirit of New Zealand's renowned 10-day Youth Development Programme.

More Lotto winnings

There was more Lotto success for Northland on Saturday; a second division winning ticket sold in Whangārei earned its holder almost $11,000. A ticket sold at Regent New World was among 22 nationally that each won $10,925 with Lotto Second Division. The win continues an amazing run of Lotto luck for Northland with 12 Division I, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins, and 23 Lotto and Powerball Division II prizes won in the region so far this year.

Warmest place in country

Whangārei was the warmest place in the country yesterday. At 3pm the temperature at Whangārei Airport was recorded at 17.1C, the warmest in the country. Whangārei was the fourth warmest place in the country on Saturday at 17.3C.

Powhiri for new gallery CEO

A powhiri to welcome the new chief executive of the Hundertwasser Art Gallery with Wairau Māori Art Gallery will be held in Whangārei today. Kathleen Drumm, who went to school at Tikipunga High School, has left her role as industry director for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to take up the role. Drumm has spent most of her working life in the film industry - in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

"I am excited to return to New Zealand to join this ambitious project, which offers Whangārei the opportunity to become recognised both as a major regional arts centre, and as an essential part of the growing arts tourism circuit", she said. The powhiri will be at the Whangārei Art Museum at 9am today.