Why get roses when you can buy an everlasting still life for your Valentine for February 14?

Photographer Emma Bass, whose work is featured here, is releasing four brand new works, in a group exhibition called Nature Morte in Mt Eden. Bass, along with two other artists Matthew Carter and David Shennan, all share a focus on contemporary still life.

To celebrate, Emma Bass and Weekend magazine have a fabulous $400 gift voucher for an Emma Bass work, to give away to one lucky reader.

To enter, fill in the form below -

Advertisement

Nature Morte, at NKB gallery in Mt Eden, runs from March 7 to 26.

nkbgallery.co.nz

emmabass.co.nz