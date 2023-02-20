Thousands of penguins roosting in South Georgia. Photo / iStock, Supplied

Wanted: 22 young Kiwis to visit one of the largest penguin colonies on earth.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust has put out an open invitation to young New Zealanders to travel to South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, some of the most remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The trust’s acting executive director Francesca Eathorne says they are looking for young adventurers to join on a unique expedition.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of young people who are curious about the world and are keen to connect with the spirit of exploration. This is an opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and explore an incredibly unique place in the world’s polar regions,” she says.

The ninth such youth expedition undertaken by the Inspiring Explorers programme, the trip to St Georgia will be the largest to date.

With two dozen expedition members under 30 invited to make the journey to the final resting place of Ernest Shackleton. The Antarctic Heritage Trust cares for the conservation of Shakleton’s base for his last expedition aboard the polar ship The Quest.

Joining the expedition will be photographer and explorer James Blake, the son of New Zealand champion sailor Peter Blake.

James Blake was recently aboard the expedition that rediscovered Shackleton’s ship the Endurance last year, which had been buried under ice for over 100 years.

Previous years' Inspiring Explorers alumni A'aifou Potemani, Jaylee Savage and Sadra Sultani. Photo / AHT, Marcus Waters

This is the adventure photographer’s second trip to South Georgia and he looks forward to sharing his experience with aspiring explorers.

“I can’t wait to share this special place and the incredible stories of polar exploration connected with South Georgia with our young Kiwi explorers.”

It will be a 15-day journey that takes in many of the subantarctic island’s historic sites.

As part of the expedition a group of young explorers will attempt to climb Mt Worsley, which was named after Shakleton’s New Zealand-born captain Frank Worsley.

Photographer James Blake in South Georgia. Photo / AHT, Tom MacTavish

It is the same mountain that the Endurance expedition traversed after escaping the wreck of the Endurance in a small boat. South Georgia Island is a place full of great stories of adventure, but particularly linked with the voyages of Ernest Shackleton.

The expedition is partnered with MetService and Royal Society Te Apārangi who will join the expedition as research partners. Young explorers will be contributing to the science and research into the impacts of climate change and polar heritage conservation.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Trust on this expedition to inspire young people with their science-based outreach as they have the opportunity to explore this wild environment,” says Metservice CE, Stephen Hunt.

Applications close on 19 March 2023 and can be made via inspiringexplorers.co.nz.