A popular rock climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed since August 30 a giant crack in the granite cliffs. Photo / AP

A popular rock climbing area in Yosemite National Park, California has been closed because of a crack that has developed in a massive granite cliff.

Climbers recently reported the new crack on the western side of the Royal Arches formation near a climbing route called the ‘Super Slide’, according to the park’s website.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that this crack has partially detached a large pillar of rock, and that cracking was actively occurring,” the website said.

An area including several climbing routes was closed on August 30. A short section of the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail was also closed, with a detour established.

Yosemite experiences many rockfalls caused by natural processes every year, according to the National Park Service.

Arcs across the cliff face that gave Royal Arches its name are caused by a type of weathering called exfoliation which causes slabs of granite to fall away. Other famous Yosemite landforms such as Half Dome were also created by the process.

Yosemite National Park draws many tourists and climbers to California, as they seek hikes within the pine forests and take in the impressive scale of the granite summits of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The region has also been the star of recent documentaries, following the work of master rock climbers. Recent films including Free Solo following climber Alex Honnold and The Dawn Wall, documenting record attempts by Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgenson, have seen the scenic surroundings of the valley and mountains captured as a unique sporting arena. Both for mountaineers and spectators.

However, the outdoor space is subject to the unpredictability of the natural world. Bad weather, shifting landscapes and eroding rock create issues for visitors to the fragile environment. As the Royal Arches illustrate, it’s key for travellers and climbers to be well-informed on their trips into the National Park.

Visitors are advised to keep up to date with National Park Service alerts via their website and the official app to ensure they’re well prepared – there’s a wealth of information about road closures, seasonal weather, air quality, campgrounds, trails and climbs.

Phone service is also limited in the park – so it’s important to inform someone of your planned trip and proceed with caution throughout your visit.

AP with additional reporting.