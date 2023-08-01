There’s more to family winter getaways in Ōhākune than letting the grommets loose on the slopes of Mt Ruapehu, writes Ceana Priest.

If the kids are leg-weary from carving up the powdery slopes of Ruapehu or the weather gods haven’t delivered the big dump yet, plenty of adventures are nearby at lower altitudes to ward off cabin fever. Head indoors to the Raetihi Dinosaur House museum for selfies with moving lifelike dinosaurs, test the nerves rock climbing at Vertigo Climbing, and learn about the nation’s military history at the National Army Museum in Waiōuru. Or, if nature beckons, tick off these five outdoorsy adventures while holidaying on the Central Plateau.

Old Coach Road | Horopito SH4

Ōhākune Old Coach Road. Photo / Martyn Davies

Stroll along remnants of a cobbled road lost beneath a dense forest for almost 100 years on the lower reaches of Mt Ruapehu. Stretching between Ōhākune and Horopito, this dual-use trail draws mountain biking crowds, but it’s also an excellent adventure for walkers. Take your time exploring this historic transportation link, which horse-drawn coaches once traversed before trains began chugging their way across the mountain’s flanks. A popular starting point is near the classic car-wreckers museum at Horopito, aka Smash Palace walking towards Ōhākune – a slightly overall downhill grade makes this an appealing option. Plenty of dense native forests and engineering feats, including vast viaducts, are highlights along the way.

Information: Allow four hours one way walking. Toilets and picnic areas alongside the trail. No dogs are allowed in Tongariro National Park.

Waitonga Falls Track | Ōhākune Mountain Road

Waitonga Falls Walk. Photo / Blagov58 Dreamstime

After a dusting of snow, this alpine trail turns into a fun, wintery adventure, with snow-laden branches creating tunnels leading to exposed boardwalks surrounded by alpine bogs – often with reflections of Ruapehu on clear days. See if you can spy carnivorous sundews and bladderworts in the bogs. Navigate the final series of switchbacks through sub-alpine mountain beech and kaikawaka/mountain cedar to the falls, the highest on the mountain, which cascade into a rock-strewn valley.

Information: Walking only. Allow up to two hours return. This is an alpine walk and requires hikers to prepare for all seasons in one day. The car park is 11km up the Ōhākune Mountain Road. No dogs.

Mangawhero Falls | Ōhākune Mountain Road

This waterfall beside the Ōhākune Mountain Road offers impressive wintery views with almost zero walking required. The 28m waterfall is worth visiting in all seasons. During warmer months, the falls plummet into a barren, rocky pool, while spectacular icicles can form around them in winter. A short walk through the beech forest — stunted due to exposure to the harsh climate near the bush line — leads to a viewing platform overlooking the falls.

Information: Walking only. Allow 10 minutes return. The car park is 16km up the Ōhākune Mountain Road. No dogs.

Lake Rotokura Walk | SH49 Towards Waiōuru

Stroll through a beech forest to the first of two lakes, Dry Lake. Just a little further along, the main attraction, Lake Rotokura, offers picturesque reflections of Ruapehu on calm, sunny days. Return the way you came or spend half an hour walking around the lake. Lake Rotokura is tapu, so save your snacks and thermos filled with Milo for enjoying on the wooden platforms beside Dry Lake.

Information: Walking only. Allow 30 minutes return. Add on another 30 minutes to walk around Lake Rotokura. 12 km from Ōhākune on SH49 towards Waiōuru. Turn on to Karioi Station Rd. No dogs.

Mangawhero Forest Walk | Ōhākune Mountain Road

Rimu Walk. Photo / Outdoor Kid

This leisurely one-hour loop hugs the banks of the snow-fed Mangawhero River, providing toe-dipping opportunities for hardy folks. There’s plenty here to keep the kids engaged: a picturesque forest stream for a friendly game of Poohsticks, a rock cave for critter hunting and a dense native forest to test the skills of budding botanists. At its highest point, the walk crosses the Ōhākune Mountain Road before returning to the car park past giant rimu, mataī and kahikatea, which can reach more than 30m above the forest floor.

Short on time? The nearby Rimu Walk is a leisurely 15-minute stroll that handily also suits buggies. After the bridge, the trail veers left before looping back to the car park. Great for an end-of-day outing to tucker out the kids.

Mangawhero Forest Walk. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Information: Walking only. Allow 60 minutes return. Plenty of parking near the start of Ōhākune Mountain Road. No dogs allowed.

Ōhākune Carrot Adventure Park | Ōhākune Township

Ōhākune Carrot Park. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

It’s hard to miss the enormous 7.5m carrot surrounded by a vegetable-themed adventure park on the town’s eastern fringes. Challenge the family on the obstacle course or let the kids loose on the slides, exercise equipment, nets and swings. It’s one of the region’s best playgrounds and has plenty of seating and picnic tables for when it’s time to refuel the troops.

Information: Toilets available. SH49.

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks. outdoorkid.co.nz