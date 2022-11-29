Waimangu Volcanic Valleys new Round Trip tour follows roughly the same path that New Zealand's first tourists would have taken to see the Pink and White Terraces in the 1800s. Photo / Joel McDowell

Guidebook writers try the latest attraction, sometimes before they’re finished, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

Everything is still as I walk across the narrow isthmus to where a boat awaits on the other side.

I’m on Waimangu Volcanic Valley’s new Round Trip tour, which follows roughly the same path that New Zealand’s first tourists would have taken to see the Pink and White Terraces in the 1800s. A trip rich in history, I’m hyper-aware of the travellers who came 150 years before me — yet, simultaneously, I have the sense that I’m embarking on an entirely new journey.

“You’re probably the first tourist that’s been here in the past year,” says my guide.

I feel privileged that that’s the case — but I’d be lying if I said it was a rare occurrence for me.

As a guidebook writer travelling around Aotearoa, I’ve been fortunate enough to stay in the newest hotels (sometimes before they’re even open, as was the case with my recent stay at Watercliff, a new eco-retreat just outside Tauranga), be the guinea pig on just-launched tours, and eat at restaurants that aren’t even listed in TripAdvisor yet.

Watercliff is one of the North Island's newest off-grid accommodation options. Photo / Jessica Wynne Lockhart

Here’s my insider’s guide to the newest North Island accommodation, attractions, and restaurants worth checking out this summer.

PLAY

Make like a giant in Taupō

If Taupō's The Landing entertainment precinct — which features a bowling alley, bounce park, virtual reality studios, and an ultimate ninja course — isn’t on your radar yet, it should be. The ultimate family destination for all ages (there’s a pub here, too) opened in 2021, but it’s still growing, with its newest addition being Swingers Putt Putt. The mini golf course is one of the best in the country. Based on an exact-scale replica of the Central Plateau, it features everything from a mini Huka Falls to Mt Ruapehu and Lake Taupō.

The Landing entertainment precinct in Taupo features a bowling alley, bounce park, virtual reality studios, an ultimate ninja course and the newly opened Swingers Putt Putt mini golf course. Photo / Supplied

Soak away your stress in Ōhakune

So new that it doesn’t even have social media yet, you’ll find Ōhakune Hot Tubs located in the Junction end of town. The perfect place to soak tired muscles after cycling down the Old Coach Road or tackling the Tongariro Crossing, each of the cedar-clad hot tubs is entirely private. The vantage points here aren’t as epic as some other hot-pool joints (you’ll mainly be looking at privacy fencing and the greenery or stars high above), but you can’t beat the smell of wood burning on a crisp day.

Ōhakune Hot Tubs, located in the Junction end of town, are the perfect place to soak tired muscles after cycling down the Old Coach Road or tackling the Tongariro Crossing. Photo / Visit Ruapehu





Get a history lesson on the back of a jet ski in the Bay of Plenty

If you’re heading to Tauranga and keen to get out on the water, there are countless ways to do so — but one of my favourites is Aqua360′s new jet-ski tours. Over two hours, you’ll explore the bays, inlets, and self-sufficient island communities on the back of a jet ski, while learning more about the area’s Māori culture and history. The family-owned tour operator also offers jet ski, wakeboard, and biscuit hire, with one-hour packages starting from $230.

TASTE

Experience a sweet-as mead tasting on the Central Plateau

Meaderies are taking off in a big way, with two newcomers demonstrating that mead isn’t the sickly-sweet stuff you might remember. In Ōhakune, you’ll find Big Mountain Mead’s tasting room (conveniently shared with Ruapehu Brewing), which makes low-carb dry meads with mānuka bush honey. If you’re after something just a touch sweeter, Beehave Craft Meadery in Taupō has just opened its a storefront in a former mechanic’s shop, where you can sample its fruity and refreshing interpretations of the world’s oldest drink.

Beehave Craft Meadery in Taupo has just opened its a storefront in a former mechanic’s shop. Photo / Jessica Wynne Lockhart

Visit a hybrid winery-brewery in Hawke’s Bay

File this one under not necessarily “new” but rather “relatively unknown.” Cone & Flower Garden Bar in Eskdale has been open for a year, but still firmly remains a local secret. It shouldn’t be. Owned by two brothers — one who makes beer, the other who makes wine — it’s the perfect middle ground between an upscale winery and a casual brewpub. The menu is just as capable of pleasing even the pickiest in your party, with satisfying share dishes created by an Argentinean chef.

STAY

Get clean in an outdoor bath in National Park Village

Plateau Lodge is far from new — the family-owned business has been operating in National Park Village since 1993. What is new however, are its King Studio Pod cabins, each of which have its own luxurious outdoor soaker tub. When I stayed, the tubs were so new that the privacy screening hadn’t even been installed yet, so I regretfully didn’t get a chance to test them out. It’s your job to do it for me. Rooms with outdoor tubs usually come at a premium, but these are also a steal, starting at just $199 per night.

