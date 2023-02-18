Stay in a hotel owned by world-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Hot to trot

Fancy staying in a hotel owned by Trixie Mattel, of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame? The Trixie Motel (the first and only hotel operated by a world-famous drag queen) has opened in Palm Springs, California. Pink as far as the eye can see, enjoy seven themed rooms and a swimming pool that Malibu Barbie would approve of. trixiemotel.com

The Trixie Motel is owned by world-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel. Photo / Supplied

In a frock, on a rock

Calling all fans of classic cult movie The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert: the four-day fabALICE festival in Alice Springs takes place March 9-12 2023: putting you in the very landscape where Priscilla pranced. From Carnivale to lip sync battles and Drag Queen Bingo, enjoy a slew of drag and cabaret performances, including family-friendly events that are full of colour, energy, and sky-high stilettos. fabalice.com

fabALICE festival in Alice Springs takes place 9-12 March 2023. Photo / TourismNT

Simply the best

Dig out your itsy-bitsy sparkly skirts, Tina Turner fans, it’s not long now until TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will be rollin’ into the Theatre Royal Sydney. From May, hop across The Tasman to see the smash hit musical phenomenon, direct from Broadway. Running until October 1. Book now at theatreroyalsydney.com

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will play at the Theatre Royal Sydney. Photo / Manuel Harlan

Live like a Hobbit

Just as you’ve always dreamed, visitors to the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata will soon be able to look beyond the door and step inside an actual Hobbit Hole. The project, set to get underway next month will likely be completed by December 2023. The reinvention of Hobbiton’s Bagshot Row will allow fans to finally see inside a Hobbit home. hobbitontours.com/en/bagshot

Hobbiton Movie Set visitors will soon be able to step inside an actual Hobbit Hole. Photo / 123rf

Bula Fiji

Good news island devotees, this week the Fijian Government announced that as of 14 February, international travellers will no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or travel insurance. However, with all the unknowns that occur these days, the latter is always recommended. fiji.travel

Fiji is the sort of spot that ticks the boxes for every type of traveller. Photo / 123rf







