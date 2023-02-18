Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Hot to trot
Fancy staying in a hotel owned by Trixie Mattel, of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame? The Trixie Motel (the first and only hotel operated by a world-famous drag queen) has opened in Palm Springs, California. Pink as far as the eye can see, enjoy seven themed rooms and a swimming pool that Malibu Barbie would approve of. trixiemotel.com
In a frock, on a rock
Calling all fans of classic cult movie The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert: the four-day fabALICE festival in Alice Springs takes place March 9-12 2023: putting you in the very landscape where Priscilla pranced. From Carnivale to lip sync battles and Drag Queen Bingo, enjoy a slew of drag and cabaret performances, including family-friendly events that are full of colour, energy, and sky-high stilettos. fabalice.com
Simply the best
Dig out your itsy-bitsy sparkly skirts, Tina Turner fans, it’s not long now until TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will be rollin’ into the Theatre Royal Sydney. From May, hop across The Tasman to see the smash hit musical phenomenon, direct from Broadway. Running until October 1. Book now at theatreroyalsydney.com
Live like a Hobbit
Just as you’ve always dreamed, visitors to the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata will soon be able to look beyond the door and step inside an actual Hobbit Hole. The project, set to get underway next month will likely be completed by December 2023. The reinvention of Hobbiton’s Bagshot Row will allow fans to finally see inside a Hobbit home. hobbitontours.com/en/bagshot
Bula Fiji
Good news island devotees, this week the Fijian Government announced that as of 14 February, international travellers will no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or travel insurance. However, with all the unknowns that occur these days, the latter is always recommended. fiji.travel