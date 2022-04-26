Bad Trip: The world's worst business class services have been revealed in a new airline study. Photo

A new study has revealed the worst ranked Business Class airfares in the skies.

The average business class airfare can set you back four times the price of a seat in economy. If you're going to fork out for a premium-class plane ticket, you might want to check whether your carrier has landed a place on this list of shame.

The study by Bounce luggage storage ranked airlines across seven criteria including 'Cabin and seat', 'Cuisine', 'Amenities and facilities'.

You might think twice about paying extra to fly in the pointy end of some of these cabins.

Egyptair was named as the worst business class airline in the world after coming dead last in all categories.

Although it did score marginally better its fleet of freshly minted Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the airline had squandered good will from passengers flying from the Cairo hub.

"While the airline has recently invested in new aircrafts for some routes, much of its fleet is outdated at this point," the report summarised.

The national carrier's premium offering has been described variously as 'tragic' and 'beyond depressing', by airline reviews on the Points Guy.

Although Egyptair scored 5.71 out of 10, most points were dropped in cabin layout and airport experience. The odd choice to put business-class seats in a 'reverse herringbone' layout curried no favours with the judges. Catering mustered just 4 out of 10, although this was partially due to the airlines' decision not to serve alcohol on flights.

Writing for Live and Let's Fly Matthew Klint said service represented "Such potential, but such a failure to deliver."

My Tragic Journey In EgyptAir 787-9 Business Class - https://t.co/x0rwaW8yfg pic.twitter.com/OpC47iO2nH — Matthew Klint - Live And Let's Fly (@LiveandLetsFly) November 9, 2021

Panama's Copa Airlines and China Southern fared only slightly better, with 6.71 and 7.14 out of 10. Judges were not amused, having been let down by the service and entertainment options on both carriers.

One scathing review of Copa Airlines via BusinessClass.com said that service "can vary between conversational to indifferent."

They suggested that an upgrade made little difference on the Economy experience, and would not fly you any quicker from A to B.

China Southern's Business offering scored poorly in service and entertainment. Photo / 123RF

Airside, the report also ranked the business class experience of passengers in the 50 busiest airports.

Comparing the lounge experience, connections and per centage on-time flights, it was the Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International that landed dead last on the table.

The Filipino airport scored an abysmal 0.88 out of 10.

"The main gateway to the Philippines, Manila's airport was the worst scoring for three different categories," said Bounce.

With just 59.6 per cent of flights departing as scheduled, the experience was very much hit-and-miss, regardless of which fare you had paid for.

Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport was named the world's worst airport for business travel. Photo / 123RF

The other two worst performing points of departure might not be a surprise for passengers flying through them.

London's Gatwick airport scored 1.82 in stark contrast to London Heathrow, which was top rated for business-class passengers (7.1/10).

The natural point of departure for UK business-class passengers, Heathrow boasts an impressive 43 lounges and serves an impressive network of 230 locations.

The South London gateway by contrast had just 12 and almost a third of flights suffered from delay or cancellation.

"While London's Heathrow ranks amongst the best airports for business class travel, the opposite is true for Gatwick," said Bounce.

Third worst airport was Newark's Liberty Airport - which Bounce and other travellers took offence against for the pretence of serving a New York, despite being "located in New Jersey".

Using the reviews aggregated via the blog businessclass.com, Bounce rated the 38 busiest business-class carriers in the world.

Faring slightly better than most Air New Zealand can be pleased to land a score of 8.43/10. This was largely thanks to an impressive perfect 10/10 for service with Air NZ.

"Crews are incredibly friendly and fun," said reviewers. "They are proud of their home nation and are eager to give advice on what to do and where to go once there."

It's a glowing recommendation ahead of the reopening of borders to international travellers on Sunday.