Singer Talia Scott revealed the awkward moment she sat behind her partner's ex for five hours on a flight. Photo / TikTok,_thescottfamily; Gus Ruballo, Unsplash

Singer Talia Scott revealed the awkward moment she sat behind her partner's ex for five hours on a flight. Photo / TikTok,_thescottfamily; Gus Ruballo, Unsplash

Encounters with your partner's ex are rarely fun, but imagine you were trapped next to them in a confined seating for hours, with no way to escape.

That happened to US singer and youtube star Talia Scott, who stuck at 35000ft sat behind her husband's former lover for five hours on a plane.

She shared the nightmare flight with her 4.9 million TikTok followers in the only way she knew how: by rapping the super freaky incident over 'Super Freaking'.

"One thing about me, is I always run, into my husband's exes, and it's pretty awkward," she began.

Talia said she had been travelling home from New York with husband Roger when thought she recognised an attention catching blonde during the journey.

She recalled the nightmare flight in a TikTok which has since attracted more than 200,000 'likes'. Photo / TikTok;_thescottfamily

"Roger and I had only been dating for a month, and if I said something I look like the crazy one," she said.

"But we board the plane, and I totally forget, until I look up and see his ex."

And it gets worse.

Taking her seat she realised she and her husband were one row away from the former flame, with her sat directly behind her partner's ex.

Talia continued: "For the next five hours, I had to stare at the back of her head. It was ridiculous."

Talia and Roger Scott, run a successful YouTube channel together, the Scott Family, on which they show musical skits.

The real life husband and wife duo are beloved by fans, but Talia is shocked by the number of her husbands former flings they encounter.

This isn't the only awkward run in she has had.

She recalled the nightmare flight in a TikTok which has since attracted more than 200,000 'likes'. Photo / TikTok;_thescottfamily

"You probably think that it doesn't get worse, but let me tell you, I met his other ex at her wedding venue."

Many were left in shock at her bad luck.

Most viewers loved the upbeat, musical take on the real life travel awkwardness. Others were suspicious that they bump into so many of her husband's former romantic interests.

"How many exes does Roger have in such a short period of time?" wrote one.