A US woman sparked a heated debate after she revealed she refused to give up her first class seat to accommodate a family-of-three. Photo / TikTok; maresasd

A woman flying first class has triggered debate online over a request that gets asked all too often on flights.

Maresa Friedman, a business, brand and marketing strategist from the US, revealed in a now-viral TikTok that she refused to give up her seat to a family who wanted to sit together.

Friedman, who was flying on US-based airline Delta, had no regrets over the act, saying it all comes down to "planning".

She also said she specifically chose her first-class seat, which can reportedly cost between $US500 $US2000 for domestic flights, depending on date and destination.

"I am not a villain for not moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for. I'm also a mum so it's called PLANNING AHEAD," she said in the clip that has since attracted 1.4 million views.

In a follow-up video, Friedman explained that she suggested the family move out of first class and into another section of the plane where they might be able to sit in one row.

"Of course I got the look," she said following the suggestion to the family.

She said the family-of-three requested she move so they could be closer together as first class seats were arranged in pairs and they wanted Maresa to move so that they could occupy one pair as well as the nearest spot across the aisle.

She said the family, who wanted to sit together, should have been more organised in planning their trip. Photo / TikTok; maresasd

"The flight attendant looked at me and was like 'good suggestion', but it didn't stop this mum from giving me a side-eyed look and talking about me."

"Here's the thing. If you book with the airline, because this has happened to us as a family of four, they will group your reservation together so the only time you might be separated is if you miss a flight or connection.

"However, insurance will not only prevent problems like this, you can actually use travel insurance to file claims to get money back and book on another carrier depending on the policy you get."

Friedman said before anyone "comes for me", she has two children and always plans ahead.

She also said people should have "zero expectations" of sitting next to each other when buying basic economy seats.

"Everyone knows you are going to get whatever seats are left. If you buy better class tickets or full fare you are going to get more accommodations. So I am not a villain and nor is anyone else (who doesn't give up their seat).

She shared a snap of the first class map on Delta Airlines to her users. Photo / TikTok;maresasd

"And by the way, the few times that I did switch seats in my lifetime, it was horrific. Never again."

Ms Friedman's clips immediately triggered a barrage of comments from those in support of her stance and those strongly against it.

"You're NEVER a villain for not giving up a paid seat. Period. Folks need to 1) plan ahead, and 2) pay up if they want your seat," one TikTok user wrote.

A second said: "I would never have the nerve to ask anyone to move for me. I've given up my seat more times than I care to admit. No more though."

Others weren't so forgiving, with Mr Friedman forced to clap back at those "triggered" by her decision, labelling her an "elitist".

"Well, it seems people feel very strongly one way or another," she said in a follow-up clip.

"There's very intentional reasons I pick a seat, some of which include having a disability that I shouldn't have to justify to anybody," she said.

She said those who had an issue with her decision, it's a "you thing".

The mum's clips have since gone viral generating more than 1.4 million views. Photo / TikTok;maresasd

"If I had the opportunity to do it all over again maybe I would have done it differently but either way I am travelling three to four days a week, away from my home and family and I have a very specific way to travel that makes me comfortable.

"I haven't been in a position to ask someone to give up a seat and if I wanted to, I wouldn't assume they would do it."

Friedman isn't the only one who has sparked a debate over the etiquette of switching seats on a plane in order to accommodate larger groups.

A man was labelled an a**hole for refusing to give up his seat to allow a family-of-four to sit together.

In a Reddit post, which has generated almost 10,000 upvotes and more than 1000 comments, the passenger explained he was travelling home from Greece on a 10-hour flight.

He said given this time of year is "extremely hectic", he paid extra to sit at the front of the plane to be closer to the gate when it was time to disembark.

"I personally hate travelling, so I spent a bit more money to be closer," he said in the post.

However, when he got on the plane, a mother-of-two approached him and asked if he could switch seats.

The man said normally he would be OK with that, but it meant he would be inconvenienced as he would be pushed back 20 rows and "not be getting his money's worth".

According to the man, the mother "made a scene" and called him an a**hole.

The passenger's stance in refusing to give up his seat was supported by an overwhelming number of users who agreed he wasn't in the wrong.

"Where do people find the nerve?" one person asked.

"I have extreme anxiety (crying, panic attack) on planes, so I usually fly with a buddy. Without fail I pay for us to sit together. It's that easy to plan ahead," a second person wrote.

Others suggested the family should have asked the airline agent at check-in to move their assigned seats – or to have planned ahead.

"You paid for your seat and have every right to sit there," a Reddit user said.