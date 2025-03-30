Why pay a premium for wellness retreats when Hoi An is so cheap

Smartly, Namia includes a daily 90-minute wellness experience, herbal hammams and traditional Vietnamese therapies, ensuring no excuse, as endorsed by acting GM and Lumina founder Michelle Ford.

The property features an infinity pool overlooking the Thu Bon River. Photo / Namia River Retreat

“What is more important than 90 minutes of daily selfc are? There’s purely a mindset around investing in self, what you think you deserve – often we feel that money and time should go somewhere else. At Namia, our treatments are included – take the value, there’s no reason to feel guilty about it.”

Photo / Namia River Retreat

Guilt-free wellness

Before my Hammam I’m given a rundown at the Lumina Spa Apothecary about the herbal handmade scrub that will be used on my skin that includes green herb paste mixed with angelica root powder, liquorice, sugar and honey – do I want a soft, medium or hard rub? Glove or hand? After which I enjoy a strong Vietnamese massage and waft back to my villa two hours later feeling like I have shed a layer of old tired me.

Back in my villa, the sunken bath calls as I wait for my herbaceous pho to arrive. Gazing out from bath to pool to river, it’s easy for my mind to spiral, even though there are strategically placed reminders around me that I need not, such as Thich Nhat Hanh’s book Peace Is Every Step sitting beside my bed. Laundry piles at home, an empty Soda Stream canister, what bin collection week is it… No. This moment is mine. The small wins in life have brought me here, fully present, not just to heal but to indulge, unwind, and truly enjoy myself.

Sunset cruising. Photo / Namia River Retreat

A thoughtfully curated selection of activities ensures just that, with owner Tran Thanh Nam deeply committed to offering guests authentic experiences that immerse them in Vietnam’s natural beauty and rich culture. The retreat emphasises personalised, wellness-focused journeys, from silent meditation walks, lantern lighting ritual, Duong Sinh (a practice akin to tai chi) to yoga, sunset cruises, and paddling through the islet in a Thúng Chai (a traditional circular basket boat). Guests can also curate outside activities with the help of a personal concierge like visiting the terracotta workshop near Pottery Village or a sage chat with local elder Grandma Hanh.

Guests can paddle through the river on a traditional Thung Chai basket boat. Photo / Namia River Retreat

It’s my love of coffee that draws me in. Instructors Tuan and Ngn proudly introduce me to the art of Vietnamese coffee, guiding me through brewing with a copper Phin, perfecting the velvety Salted Coffee (odd-sounding, but surprisingly divine), and mastering my new favourite, the Coconut Coffee smoothie.

Terracota workshops. Photo / Namia River Retreat

Digging deeper

The next day, I explore the organic farm supplying Namia River Retreat with an abundance of fresh herbs. Look closely, and you’ll find them everywhere, infused into Lumina Spa treatments, Vietnamese dishes, and even in-villa sleep bath rituals, weaving nature’s healing touch into every experience.

Visiting An Farm Hoi An and touring the grounds with founder Mrs Hang Le, a nutritionist and herbalist, you realise this extension of Namia River Retreat’s wellness experiences lies also in the learning of herb-to-table dining, hands-on herb workshops and wellness practices used by Vietnamese people in their daily lives for generations.

That afternoon, as I settle back into the Lumina Spa for a Dien Chan facial reflexology treatment, the rhythmic touch of five acupressure tools lulls me into a dreamlike state. My therapist’s expertise allows me to drift where I need to, at one point, I’m not sure if I sigh deeply or let out a soft snore. Time blurs into a weightless realm of healing, and only when she gently whispers the treatment is over do I realise, I had truly surrendered to restoration and renewal.

The retreat’s organic farm supplies herbs for its spa treatments, meals, and bath rituals. Photo / Namia River Retreat

Hoi An Old Town

On my final day, I take Namia’s boat taxi to the Cau Cam Nam bridge, on the edge of Hoi An’s bustling, heritage-listed Old Town. There, I barter for my teenagers’ requests, yet, to my surprise, I feel no resentment about spending my last hours on them instead of indulging in one more Lumina wellness treatment. Another day at the retreat would be welcome, but as I reflect, I realise why – I’m already fulfilled. True giving begins when you’ve first nourished yourself.

Namia River Retreat offers a luxury wellness experience in Hoi An at a fraction of the usual cost. Photo / Namia River Retreat

Checklist

VIETNAM

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City with one stopover with Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, China Southern, China Eastern and Jetstar.

Auckland to Da Nang requires a connecting flight, with a flight time of approximately 1 hour 20 minutes.

DETAILS

vietnam.travel

namiariverretreat.com

Visa requirements

New Zealand citizens need a visa.

Visa on Arrival (VOA): Apply online for an approval letter, then get the stamp upon arrival.

E-Visa: Apply via the Vietnam Immigration Department for a multiple-entry, 90-day stay. Print and carry it.

Rebecca Foreman was a guest of Namia River Retreat.