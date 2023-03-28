The White Lotus season three filming location has been revealed.

White Lotus fans know the show loves change, with every new season featuring an almost entirely different cast in a stunning new location.

The first season was set at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii, while the second season took place in Sicily, Italy.

Naturally, as season two pulled to a close there was much speculation about where the next season would be filmed. Some fans believed they caught a hint delivered by one of the actresses in the last episode of season two.

The guessing can finally end, according to reporting from Variety, which said the upcoming third season will be set in Thailand.

More specifically, it will likely be at one of the Four Seasons resorts in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui or the Golden Triangle.

The infinity pool at the Four Seasons, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Sicily, where the second season of The White Lotus was filmed.

Although there was a rumour that the third season might be set in Tokyo, it seems that Thailand is the confirmed location.

With beach, jungle and countryside settings all possible, it’s no surprise the show’s creators settled on this location.

As for what fans can expect the season to cover, creator Mike White hinted it will explore Eastern religion and spirituality, offering a satirical and humorous take on the theme of death.

White Lotus Season 2 was a major hit for HBO, with the finale attracting 4.1 million US viewers, an impressive 46 per cent increase from the previous season.

The ensemble cast of Season 2 included a mix of returning and new actors, such as Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya), Will Sharpe (Ethan), Adam DiMarco (Albie), Haley Lu Richardson (Portia), and Meghann Fahy (Daphne). According to Theo James, the cast spent about six months in Sicily filming.

The cast for season three is yet to be released.

Season one and two were streamed on Neon in New Zealand.