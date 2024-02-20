Rental money goes a surprising way in the South Pacific islands. Photo / Nanuku Fiji Resort

Where are the most affordable places to live in luxury?

The fact that living on an island resort might be the cheaper option to renting in New Zealand will only support feelings of many rent-payers in Auckland and Wellington. According to Tenancy Services NZ, the median weekly rent in Tamaki Makaurau rose by $40 to $650 last year. In Wellington the median rent floated around $605, up 34 per cent over the last decade.

This is either incredibly depressing news or, for some travel-loving individuals, an opportunity.

Last week Seattle-based travel vlogger Ben Keenan said it would be cheaper to move to an all-inclusive resort than carry on paying his monthly rent and overheads.

In a very unscientific survey of the front page of expedia.com the influencer was easily able to find accommodation that was on par with his US$4000 ($6500) monthly outgoings.

“I could truly go and live an all-inclusive lifestyle somewhere for approximately the same cost as all of my monthly expenses,” he said.

“That’s crazy to me!”

That could go even further if you’re not a solo traveller. As all-inclusive resorts normally bill by the room, having a “roommate” to split the costs with could make this go even further, suggested Keenan.

While the American TikToker was looking exclusively at Mexico and the Caribbean, there are plenty of other places where Kiwis might be able to sail off into the sunset for less than their current rental.

In a deep dive of 2000 resorts in the Pacific and beyond, Herald Travel has gone in search of an island paradise for less than the price of a two-bedroom rental. And there are a lot more out there than you imagine.

Looking at monthly prices for resort-style accommodation across 13 countries, from the Philippines the Maldives, during the peak November to January travel window, there’s a range of prices. However, we found that just over a quarter (27 per cent) of rooms were cheaper than the average cost of living in the big smoke.

When you calculate the average monthly cost and outgoings of a two-bedroom apartment in Auckland at $4237, that could afford you a pretty decent holiday in these locations. Potentially forever.

Bali's ability to offer everyday luxury on a budget is an open secret among Kiwi expatriates. Photo / Getty Images

Bali and Indonesia

Bali has become a byword for the good life on a budget. World-famous surf beaches, lush jungles and ancient Hindu shrines are a backdrop most Jafas would trade for in a heartbeat.

With an exchange rate of 10000 Indonesian rupiah to the Kiwi dollar, the Indonesian island escape is a top choice for expats. Recently the Indonesian Government has been revamping its immigration to encourage tourists to relocate to the island of the gods, with long-term 180-day digital nomad visas.

The median monthly price for a resort in Indonesia is $3737 per month.

What’s not to eat, pray, love?

There is a very wide range in both quality and location for resorts. The average rating on Booking.com was 5.48, the lowest of the countries surveyed. While the cheapest monthly guest rate was $892 per month, a top-tier all inclusive would set you back $51,000 a month.

As most Bali burnouts will tell you, the island’s glut of tourist accommodation means living costs are actually far higher than much of Indonesia. The cheapest room rates were located not on mainland Bali, but neighbouring Nusa Penida.

The Philippines

Another corner of the Pacific with an alarming number of expatriates, the Pearl of the Orient offers hundreds of beachy island resorts at a fraction of the living cost of Auckland. The median monthly resort bill comes to a reasonable $3080.

Even on the resort island of Boracay the average monthly resort bill would put it within comparable range of an Auckland suburb.

At the bottom end of the scale, you might be paying less than a week’s worth of rent for a month in a beach resort in Duli. With an average booking.com rating of 7.26 across all listings, the Philippines offer great economy even at the budget end of the beach.

White Beach in Borocay lives up to its name. Photo / 123rf

Vanuatu

The birthplace of bungee and featuring remote volcanic atolls, Vanuatu has a fierce reputation among travellers looking for adventure. Less well-known is its status as a haven for the fly-and-flop holidays. Port Vila is full of high-end accommodation with an average guest rating of 7.4, you can pay anywhere up to $30,000 per month for a pad. The median monthly price for a resort is closer to double the Auckland average, but there are some bargains throughout Eafte and the banks islands.

A studio room with views of the Erakor Lagoon will set you back closer to $3000, with change to spare.

Marino Beach hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, offers the facilities you'd expect at a luxury hotel but without the hefty price tag.

Sri Lanka

The Indian Ocean is home to some of the most expensive resort accommodation on the planet. A month in the more exclusive islands in the Maldives could set you back more than a cool $270,000. However closer to the subcontinent and with equally dreamy sands, Sri Lanka has become increasingly affordable. The median cost of a month in a Sri Lankan resort will set you back $2940. With months on end, you’ll have plenty of time to explore the island’s interior highlands, tea plantations and Buddhist stupas.

Fiji

The tourism mecca of the South Pacific is home to some of the world’s most exclusive and costly island accommodation. A week in Fiji is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. However there are plenty of places across the 330 islands where the cost of a dream holiday could be an everyday luxury. While the median cost of a month in Fiji is the equivalent of a deposit on a house ($12,000) there’s a huge difference between the top and bottom end of accommodation.

A double room in the Yawekata Eco Still Bluewater Resort will cost you up to $3300 per month, for scenically situated if basic accommodation in the Yasawa Islands.

For something a little less castaway vibes, a month at the Likuri Island Resort including meals will cost you close to $4500. With “lovo-style” buffet meals three times a day, it’s a proposition that gets only more appealing with every commute over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.