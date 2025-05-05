Its beaches are golden, its sunshine somehow feels warmer, and its hospitality does too.

From the infamous views of the InterContinental to the boutique charm of Nanuku, here are some spots you can’t go wrong with when planning a family getaway to the Coral Coast.

Nanuku Resort, Pacific Harbour

A three-hour drive from Nadi airport, Nanuku Resort is well worth the trip and ideal for those looking for a week-long stay. This luxe private resort prides itself on offering an elevated holiday experience and service that’s second to none.

It’s perfectly set up for family life, with virtually the entire resort accessible on foot or by bikes, which are provided free to your room for each guest and ability.

Given my son’s age, our room came with a complimentary nanny or “buddy” who was available from 9am-6pm daily for private care or kids’ club supervision. Our amazing buddy met him at our villa, gave him a shell necklace with his name on it, and did some colouring in with him before the two happily wandered off hand-in-hand for kayaking, rock climbing, zip lining and crafts.

We stayed in a two-bedroom garden villa that was ideal for families, with a huge lounge, kitchen, two bathrooms and a private pool. On nights we wanted to stay in, we could relax by our pool with room service or enjoy a movie night.

Given the smaller nature of the resort, 37 suites and villas, all the staff took the time to get to know my son and his likes (virtually any creature) and even named a bright blue signature mocktail after him.

At Fiji's Nanuku Resort, kids can get involved in the fire lighting ceremonies, warrior drumming lessons, and sandcastle-building competitions.

Shangri-La, Yanuca Island

If you long for days by the pool, with the family getting stuck into a communal resort game of volleyball while you sit pina coladas poolside, then this resort is for you.

Shangri-La has so many activities on offer, like mini golf, horseback riding, a stunning golf course, a wedding chapel, spas, kids’ club, a water activities centre and tennis courts, to name a few.

The biggest plus was that kids eat free with a dining adult at most of their five dining spots, meaning I wasn’t pleading with my son to finish the last resort-priced chicken nugget as he looked longingly back at the pool.

Their food offering also has great variety with an international buffet, Italian, South East Asian, Indian, and several bars, meaning all tastes are well catered to.

Photo / Shangri-La's Fijian Resort

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

This was our second time visiting the InterContinental, but our first in the InterContinental Club, located at the top of the resort, with some of Fiji’s most epic views. And this trip proved once again why this is our favourite resort Fiji - the InterContinental is simply in its own league.

From the second you arrive, a sense of calm washes over you as you realise that whatever your holiday style is, it’s catered for here.

Those wanting kid-free can relax at the adults-only infinity pool, kids can freely be kids in their pools, and club members wanting an elevated and more private experience can enjoy the club lounge, pool and dining area as they please.

The snorkel safari is not to be missed. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

This means that those travelling multi-generationally are perfectly placed here - maybe grandparents in the club, parents in the family area and meeting in the middle for family fun. The resort gives everyone their space while feeling warm, welcoming and luxurious in all parts.

This time, my son and I booked the snorkel safari and it was one of the most mind-blowing experiences of my parenting life as I watched his tiny 5-year-old frame master snorkelling in the middle of the open ocean and gasp as he saw schools of fish buzzing towards him for closer inspection.

It’s well worth booking in experiences here and enjoying acitivities with your kids, including the famous crab race, to make memories for a lifetime.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

While we didn’t get to Outrigger on this trip, it did come highly recommended by everyone I spoke to, and it’s easy to see why, with an enviable beachfront location.

It’s also located super close to Kula WILD Adventure Park and has some next-level kids’ entertainment. There are different levels of kids and teen clubs to cater to all ages, and all kids’ activities are complimentary. Kids 12 and younger also eat free and a nanny service is available, at a cost, for ages 6 months to 12 years.

For the entire family there are complimentary daily cultural activities including wood carving, coral planting and conservation, Meke performances and kava ceremonies.

Checklist

Fiji

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Fiji with Fijian Airlines or Air New Zealand daily.

DETAILS

For more details visit, Nanuku, Shangri-la, InterContinental, or Outrigger‘s websites.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.