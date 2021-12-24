Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

Staycations, books, bars and beaches: The ultimate guide to a Bay of Plenty summer

12 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Staycations, books, bars, and beaches: Carly Gibbs offers information and her views on the best of summer.

After another tough year, it almost feels like our duty to get outside and rediscover our love of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.