What the Great Barrier Reef taught me

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

More than 9000 known species call the Great Barrier Reef home. Video / GBRMPA

Healing, awe-inspiring and totally unforgettable, snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef is unlike any other experience, writes Varsha Anjali.

I was born in the water. It was my destiny to die in the water.

That’s what someone told me when I was small. The words mocked my bones in

Save