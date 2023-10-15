Fitzroy Island Resort guests help remove corallivore Drupella snails that can potentially cause reef damage. Photo / Supplied

Master Reef Guide, Azri Saparwan is the Conservation Officer at Fitzroy Island Resort in Tropical North Queensland.

My name is Azri Saparwan, I grew up in Adelaide with my family coming from Singapore and my grandparents from Indonesia. I am a Master Reef Guide, Marine Biologist and Conservation Officer at Fitzroy Island Resort. Recently, my role has streamlined into leading conservation-related activities for the resort. I lead the reef monitoring activities and initiate programmes related to it.

Master Reef Guide, Azri Saparwan is the Conservation Officer at Fitzroy Island Resort in Tropical North Queensland. Photo / Supplied

Being a Singapore citizen, national service as part of the Singapore Armed Forces was mandatory. Having a background in Biomedical Sciences, I enjoyed my vocation as a combat medic. However, I experienced some form of PTSD and later decided to take a sabbatical to Indonesia. That trip changed my life as I was able to assist in rescuing an injured sea turtle caught in a fishing net and visited the turtle rookery in Sukamade. This pretty much kick-started my journey and I returned to Adelaide to start a Marine Biology degree.

Turtle at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. Photo / Supplied

I believe education and awareness are key to ensuring the continued health of the Great Barrier Reef. Fitzroy Island Resort is at the forefront of this, ensuring every guest learns something while helping to conserve the environment.

The Marine Conservation Programme at Fitzroy Island Resort is a one-of-a-kind tourist programme. It allows guests to participate in two conservation initiatives by two non-profit organisations that the resort supports. Guests assist with daily work in the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and help the Reef Restoration Foundation remove corallivore Drupella snails that can potentially cause reef damage. Guests also learn how we monitor the reef and collect data.

Feeding the turtles at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre on Fitzroy Island. Photo / Supplied

I created the programme due to popular demand from guests wanting to contribute to the island’s conservation. A lot of travellers are conscious of their footprint, especially here in the Great Barrier Reef. With this programme, you are contributing while travelling. A win-win.

The animal encounters on Fitzroy Island are supreme. I have dived and snorkelled in many different Cairns reefs and there is no other place with such a high frequency of sea turtles popping by to say hello. Although the island is not a nesting ground for sea turtles, we do have one nesting turtle called Yasi. You never know, you might witness her in action.

