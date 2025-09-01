Advertisement
What it’s like flying Air Tahiti Nui, Moana Premium, Auckland to Papeete

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

What's the best way to fly when heading to Tahiti? Jenni Mortimer finds out. Photo / Getty Images

Jenni Mortimer flies Moana Premium on Air Tahiti Nui, Auckland to Papeete, to see what this elevated level of service gets you on your way to the island paradise.

Visas and requirements:

New Zealand passport holders don’t require any visas or special documentation to fly into French Polynesia when

