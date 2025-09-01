Flying premium allowed us to use the Air Tahiti Nui premium check-in line at Auckland airport. This meant there was a shorter line than the economy check-in and the entire process was completed in a few minutes. The desk staff were also friendly and welcoming.

The Moana Premium experience didn’t come with an express pass for security screening, meaning we had to wait in line, rather than skipping ahead.

We did, however, get to check out the Strata Lounge while we waited, compliments of the airline. The lounge offered ample seating, tasty hot and cold food and a range of make-it-yourself drinks and coffees, which got the trip off to a more luxurious start.

Seat:

The cabin was very colourful, featuring a host of tropical hues and patterned cushions. The premium seats offered extra legroom (96.5cm) between each row. The seats also had a 20cm recline and a seven-abreast seating arrangement. Our seats were comfortable and gained points for a built-in hardshell drink bottle holder, which didn’t hit your knees like awful netting back pockets most airlines have. My window seat also came with a thick fleece blanket, a basic amenities kit and in-flight WiFi.

Colourful seats and cushions welcome you into Moana Premium. Photo / Supplied

Crew:

Our premium boarding experience came with a tare flower greeting (a small flower given to passengers on boarding) from the cabin crew. The crew also changed outfits mid-flight for the meal service, reflecting a more relaxed, traditional Polynesian style, and were helpful, making sure our every need was met.

Moana Premium on Air Tahiti Nui, where the crew made sure our every need was met. Photo / Supplied

Passengers:

The premium seating area didn’t feel overcrowded and other passengers seemed generally happy and friendly.

Food and drink:

My chosen meal was huge, fresh and appetising. The dinner came with a potato and bean salad, chicken schnitzel, chutney, mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, chocolate mousse, cheese, crackers and a warm bun with butter. I enjoyed it with a glass of wine and was pleased with a generously sized tray table that fit all of the above with ease.

The dinner meal offering in Moana Premium. Photo / Supplied

Entertainment:

There were plenty of new releases and classics to watch on the plane, but the headphones were very basic for premium – simple corded buds. I opted to use my own and connect them with AirFly. The provided touchscreen was generously sized and had no issues.

Arrival airport experience:

Worth noting for Kiwi travellers, you’ll cross the international date line when travelling those four hours, meaning we time-travelled and landed the day before. Immigration was a breeze and the airport wasn’t too busy given the time we landed late at night. The airport was certainly a bit older and in need of a spruce up, but when you’re landing in paradise, an old airport isn’t too much of a concern.

The best bit:

The staff were lovely and truly made the experience a joyful one.

The worst bit:

The amenities kit was very basic and largely unbranded. A few local touches or local brands being clearly championed in the kit would have made this a bit more premium.

Final verdict:

A charming way to start a luxurious trip to paradise.

The New Zealand Herald flew courtesy of Air Tahiti Nui.