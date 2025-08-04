Doing Tahiti on a shoestring budget requires a little planning ahead and research into local prices. This starts as soon as you land at the airport.

Buy a SIM

Roaming in Tahiti is incredibly expensive, and roaming data packs in particular are chewed through quickly, so it pays to get a pre-paid Sim card as soon as you land. A NZ$50 Sim should last you about a week, and your next mobile bill will thank you for it.

Don’t stay in hot spots; travel to them

Your lasting memory of Tahiti usually won’t be found in a hotel room, so don’t be afraid to stay somewhere slightly off the beaten track, or on the mainland, and travel to hot spots. We stayed at the Maitai Express and the Te Moana Tahiti resort and used them as a base. From there, it was easy to take a ferry across to the islands and enjoy a day on the likes of Mo’orea.

Airbnb is also a brilliant option, and staying at a charming apartment will cost as little as a few hundred dollars per night.

The breathtaking views of Mo'orea. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Rent a car

Once on Mo’orea, we rented a car and spent a day adventuring on the island. The car cost just over $100, but meant we could explore on our own time while stopping to swim and sample the local fare.

Eat like the locals

Some of the best food we had in Tahiti came from local street food vendors. In Mo’orea, we grabbed some casse-croûte (baguette-based sandwich) from a food truck for lunch. On the way to the beach, we stopped at another stall to pick up some fresh-cut mango covered in chilli and a bag of the most incredible pineapple that they cut up for us. Between the two of us, we only spent about $30 for an epic meal that kept us full all day.

Mango covered in Chamoy. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Another thing I noticed was how simple the hotel breakfasts were - often just cheese, cold cuts, pastries and fruit. So, rather than pay up to $50 for a hotel breakfast, plan ahead and pick up breakfast supplies at a grocery store. A baguette will set you back about NZ$2, fruit around the same and cheese and meats will add $5-10. For less than $20, you get enough food for breakfast for two people for two to three days and get to sample the epic local food in the process.

Casse-croûte is a must-try. Photo / Jenni mortimer

Get a million-dollar view for the price of a drink

We wanted to check out the view from the Sofitel in Mo’orea, but in the spirit of saving money, we were trying to avoid spending $1200 a night to visit. So we called the hotel and found out we could dine at the bar and enjoy a drink with that epic view, without having to be guests.

We got the pictures, enjoyed a cocktail and then jumped back in our rental car to check out the next spot. Don’t be afraid to see if you can visit the idyllic Instagram spots without having to pay to stay.

Island hop

We spent a few days on Raiatea and wanted to check out neighbouring island Taha’a, so we jumped on a water taxi and 20 minutes later we were there. While on the island, we checked out loads of local vendors like Mana’O Tahiti, who offer rum and gin tastings and grow some of the best sugar cane the island has to offer.

Mana'o Tahiti rum. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Consider a homestay

Don’t shy away from homestay or at-home dining options. While on Taha’a we had a tour through Poerani Tours and they took us to their house, where we were treated to some of the best food of the trip. Before heading back to Raitatea, our hosts took us out on their boat to the lagoon where we could snorkel with sharks as the sun set. Local hospitality truly shines in French Polynesia.

Part of the incredible meal made by our hosts. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Once there, see it all

Domestic flights are becoming more affordable as local competition has driven down the price of flights, so try and see as much of French Polynesia as you can. We did Bora Bora, Tahiti, Raiatea, Mo’orea and Taha’a within seven days, and the ease of domestic travel with Air Tahiti made it all possible.

How to do it luxe

Extending the budget in Tahiti means you get to experience more of their world-famous resort culture. If you’ve got money to spend, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful spot to do it.

Overwater villas feature modern interiors and some boast private plunge pools. Photo / The Westin Bora Bora

Do Bora Bora right

I’d always dreamed of Bora Bora and those picture-perfect overwater bungalows, so finally getting to indulge in one was the thrill of a lifetime. We stayed at the newly renovated Westin in Bora Bora, with Mount Otemanu serving as backdrop. The views combined with the room, service and staff were unparalleled. Bora Bora truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and is worth splashing some cash at to have an unparalleled luxury experience.

Every corner of the Westin was picture-perfect. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Enjoy drinks by (or in) the water

Sitting in a half-submerged lounger in the pool at the Westin and sipping cocktails was one of those “How did I get so lucky?” moments. The cocktails were fresh, strong, and the service was impeccable. I could have happily sat there all day sipping $30 piña coladas - after all, pineapple counts as one of your 5+ a day.

While at the Opoa Beach Hotel in Raiatea, we saw they had a great wine selection, so we got a bottle of wine (that came in its own handbag) and enjoyed the perfectly chilled rosé as the sun set.

Wine in a handbag, anyone? Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Book a cultural tour

Direct from our hotel, we embarked on a Bora Bora Cultural & Snorkelling Lagoon tour, which was incredible. It took us to neighbouring islands where lunch was provided by the village, after an epic day of snorkelling and relaxing on a lagoon boat complete with side hammocks. I highly recommend booking a half-day (around $250) or full-day trip (around $450), including lunch and swimming with reef sharks.

The lunch provided during our cultural tour was one of the best of the trip. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Get the massage

Once you’ve gone all that way, getting a massage is almost a rite of passage. The Westin had an incredible Heavenly Spa offering; however, there are many local spots and expert Tahitian masseurs you can book while island hopping or visiting the mainland.

Upgrade your domestic travel

We travelled back from Bora Bora on premium, a price difference of a few hundred dollars, and for the extra cash we were boarded first, seated first, given snacks, a 46kg luggage allowance, got our bags first and didn’t have to deal with the free boarding situation - seats aren’t allocated and nabbed in order of boarding. If you want to guarantee you are seated next to your loved ones, board early or book an upgrade.

Island hopping allows you to see the sights. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Buy the pearls

When in Tahaa, we learned all about the process of pearl farming and how pearls were made. A high-quality pearl comes at an investment price, but it is a wearable souvenir that will last forever. Leave Tahiti with a treat for yourself that would make Coco Chanel proud.

Which is best? Budget or luxe?

If you want the charm of Tahiti with a luxurious finish, start at a more budget base and enjoy a few days living like a local, before spending your last few days somewhere ultra luxe. It’s the perfect way to see a slice of the real Tahiti and not just the side within the resorts. You’ll leave feeling perfectly pampered with a happy heart and a happy wallet.

Checklist

Tahiti

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Papeete, Tahiti with Air Tahiti Nui. Flights operate twice a week and increase to three times a week seasonally.

DETAILS

tahititourisme.nz

New Zealand Herald Travel visited courtesy of Tahiti Tourism.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald‘s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.