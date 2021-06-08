Watch: Passengers brace as high-speed takeoff aborted at last minute

The aircraft was departing Argyle Airport at Saint Vincent and Grenadines for Miami when it encountered multiple bird strikes. Video / Jamali John / Twitter

The aircraft was departing Argyle Airport at Saint Vincent and Grenadines for Miami when it encountered multiple bird strikes. Video / Jamali John / Twitter

A plane full of passengers was brought to a dramatic and sudden stop when the jet struck a flock of birds just seconds before takeoff.

The strike was captured by planespotters beside the runway and in heart-stopping footage from passengers onboard, revealing how the pilots' split-second decision had passengers bracing against the force of the rapid deceleration.

The drama occurred at Argyle Airport in the small Caribbean nation of st Vincent and the Grenadines.

An American Airlines Boeing 737-8 Max, bound for Miami, was speeding down the runway when pilots were forced to slam on the brakes.

The cause was reported by the Aviation Herald as multiple bird strikes and video shows a sudden burst of flame from one of the plane's engines.

A commenters on the Aviation Herald website praised the pilots, saying that they showed "procedures and training at work".

Another comment suggested that emergency braking melted two fuse plugs and that all the tyres and brakes on the plane would need to be replaced.

An American Airlines confirmed that were no reported injuries in a statement to the Simple Flying website.

"On June 5, American Airlines flight 1427 with service from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) to MIA safely returned to the gate prior to take off due to a possible mechanical issue.

"There were no reported injuries and all passengers were provided with food and hotel accommodations. A replacement aircraft was flown in to complete the flight from SVD to MIA. We appreciate our passengers' patience and apologize for any inconvenience."