Unwind in Franz Josef in New Zealand's best travel deals

Paddle out on Lake Matourika, near Franz Josef. Photo / Supplied, West Coast

RAINFOREST CALM & HELICOPTER THRILLS

Unwind in the tranquillity of an alpine rainforest, with a two-night stay at Franz Josef's Rainforest Retreat, then take an exhilarating 20-minute scenic helicopter flight and a three-hour guided kayaking adventure on Lake Matourika, just north of Franz Josef. All your gear is provided. This two-night package, designed for two, is priced from $339pp ($678 for two). Available until the end of February, blocked out dates are between December 24 and January 9.

Contact: Franz Josef Wilderness Tours, 0800 423 262, info@franzjoseftours.co.nz or check out franzjoseftours.co.nz/package-deals

GUIDED HIKES OF 3 NATIONAL PARKS

Throw yourself into the adventure of three fully guided hikes in three national parks in the top of the South Island, which will have you wandering along golden-sand beaches, hiking in an alpine wilderness and up and across mountainous terrain. Throughout this journey you'll be regaled with historic local stories and you'll get to travel by sea to the golden-sand coastline of Golden Bay in the Abel Tasman National Park. Group bookings of four or more people receive a 20 per cent discount. Tour members stay in Nelson and travel each day to the Abel Tasman, the Nelson Lakes National Park and Kahurangi National Park. Prices start at $1199 and include packed lunches, snacks and water.

Contact: Wine, Art and Wilderness, 0800 326 868, info@wineartandwilderness. co.nz or wineartandwilderness.co.nz/tour/3-national-parks-3-days/#enquiryform

THREE NIGHTS, TWO WHEELS

Hotel St Moritz, Queenstown, has teamed with Around the Basin to offer holidaymakers a three-night stay at the hotel and a day's e-bike riding to explore the Wakatipu Basin and visit historic Arrowtown, the Gibbston Valley wine region or the shoreline of the Kawarau River, which overlooks rugged mountain ranges. Included in this package is a $100 hotel credit to spend during your stay, and breakfasts. Priced from $272.66 per night for two people, this deal is available until April 30.

Contact: Hotel St Moritz, (03) 442 4990 or stmoritz.co.nz/offers/stay-ride-with-our-holiday-saver

BAY OF ISLANDS MAGIC

Just half-an-hour's drive from Paihia in the Bay of Islands, the "Bike, Hike and Stay" holiday package at Adventure Puketi is priced from $365 for two adults. You'll be taken on a magical night walk through Puketi Forest and stay a night at Puketi Heights B&B. This price is for guests bringing their own bikes but bike hire can be arranged for you. The accommodation is close to the Twin Coast Cycle Trail. Continental breakfast is included and antipasto platters with New Zealand wine are available on request.

Contact: Adventure Puketi, 027 4499 206, info@adventurepuketi.co.nz or adventurepuketi.co.nz/packages/bike-hike-stay

SPEND CHRISTMAS IN LUXURY

Arrive at the small luxury hotel, The Marlborough, near Blenheim, on Christmas Eve for a very special three-night stay with all the trimmings of the festive season, including live music, bubbles on Christmas morning, evening cocktails and canapes, a sumptuous, multi-course Christmas lunch, and the option to play a round or two of tennis, croquet or petanque. On the morning of your departure (December 27) enjoy a leisurely breakfast. This three-night package is priced from $1995 for two guests. There are just 10 spaces left for the Christmas lunch and booking closes on December 5. Alternative special packages are available.

Contact: The Marlborough, (03) 570 5700, reservations@themarlborough.co.nz or themarlborough.co.nz/copy-of-book-specials