United Airlines flight attendant fired for sharing job secrets on TikTok

Arina Bloom said she was given no warning by United Airlines and asked to resign immediately. Photo / TikTok

A flight attendant was reportedly fired after sharing information about working with United Airlines to social media followers on TikTok.

Arina Bloom published around 20 videos on the social media platform, reported The US Sun. The videos showed Bloom in her uniform, describing her work and sharing insider information, such as a claim that the airline didn't clean the planes between flights.

Travel TikTok has blown up in recent years as travellers enjoy hearing tips from hotel and airline staff like how to upgrade economy flights, unknown travel hacks, or questions they wished travellers stopped asking.

However, not everyone seemed to enjoy Bloom's disclosures and in a recent video, she shared the news she had been fired as a result of an anonymous complaint.

"I was recently forced to resign from my job because of this Tiktok page," she said.

Bloom said her employer had known about the TikTok videos and seemed to have no issue.



"My airline was pretty much aware of my social media platform, they even commented on my video back in August so it's not like I was hiding something," she said.

In December, however, United Airlines' stance seemed to change.

"I got in trouble for every single video where I appeared in my uniform which I do understand – every airline has their own rules," she said.

Bloom reportedly deleted all her videos in an attempt to save her job but United Airlines did not change its decision.

"Although I do feel guilty over some of my content and I promise that I will never do it again, I really think that overall my page was positive and I was just showing how happy I am to be a part of this airline."

"I personally think I was a great free advertisement, truly tried to inspire others to join (the) aviation industry."

In a second video, Bloom said she was forced to resign on the spot and without warning due to the videos.

The two videos have amassed nearly half a million views, with many commenting in support of Bloom.

"United Airlines you really dropped the ball on this! She really showed lots of people the wonders of working in aviation," wrote one user.

"She is gorgeous and good [advertisement] for the company. Really bad decision to cancel her," added another.

On Reddit, where the video had also been shared, people were less supportive. Many said it was unwise to mention private employers or wear company uniforms on social media.

One user commented: "In my opinion, this should be common sense. If you're going to do videos for whatever reason, keep your private employment out of it."

"Is the person that got her fired an a**hole? Yes. Is she foolish for having herself in uniform on her Tiktok? Also yes," wrote another.

Bloom revealed she already has interviews lined up for other airlines and has continued to post on TikTok.