Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Travel trends: the rise of Gen Z luxury travel

5 minutes to read
Globally-minded and social media-inspired, Millennials and Gen Z aren't just overtaking the luxury market, but the travel industry as well. Photo / 123rf

Globally-minded and social media-inspired, Millennials and Gen Z aren't just overtaking the luxury market, but the travel industry as well. Photo / 123rf

By , Sarah Pollok

Hear the word "luxury" and it's hard for our mind not to jump to the quintessential images of grandeur; silver service restaurants and first-class tickets, white fluffy bathrobes and expensive shopping sprees. Days dedicated to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.