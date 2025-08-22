Rain Katayanagi, who performed with twin sister China at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, saidin a social media post they had been “flying to LA to chase Summer”, with a video showing various clips of a flight.
She then said, “country doesn’t let us in, and puts us on a one-way flight back to NZ”.
An MFAT spokesperson told the Herald that as of August 18, 30 New Zealand passport holders had asked the ministry for help with immigration issues in the US since November 2024. This included issues at the border, it said, but did not necessarily mean those travellers had been detained.
“Those numbers are a small percentage of the many people who travel to the United States every day.”
“These numbers are consistent with those we saw pre-Covid (cases and travelling in general dropped off during the Covid years).”
If you’re planning to travel to the States for a holiday or to visit friends or family anytime soon, here’s what you need to know.
The official advice on travel to the US
Earlier this year, an MFAT spokesperson told the Herald it was “completing a routine review” of its SafeTravel US travel advisory.
Updated in May, the advisory remains at level 2, warning travellers to “exercise increased caution” due to the threat of terrorism, civil unrest, and higher levels of crime in most centres than New Zealand. Australia, Canada, the UK and other European countries have also updated their travel advisories for the US.
An MFAT spokesperson today told the Herald that this advice was “constantly monitored and updated as required”.
What you need to gain entry to the US
While general information on entry to the US can be found on the US Embassy to NZ website, MFAT suggests checking these requirements with a US embassy or consulate if you have questions about your personal circumstances.
New Zealand is part of the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), allowing its citizens to visit the US for tourism or business purposes visa-free - as long as your stay is 90 days or fewer.
You will still need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ESTA) to enter the US as well as an electronic passport. New Zealand passports already meet this requirement as they are machine readable and have a security chip.
You also have to meet other legal requirements, such as showing officials proof of income, for example.
You can apply for an ESTA online, costing US$21 (NZ$35.40), and will need to have it approved before you travel. It is valid for two years.