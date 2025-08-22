Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What New Zealanders need to know about travelling to the US

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

What's the official advice for Kiwis travelling to the United States? Photo / Getty Images

What's the official advice for Kiwis travelling to the United States? Photo / Getty Images

Amid tightened security and travel rules in the United States, Auckland DJ duo, the Katayanagi Twins, are reportedly the latest Kiwis to be detained at the US border and deported.

Rain Katayanagi, who performed with twin sister China at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save