Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

NZ reggae artist General Fiyah detained in US and deported

RNZ
Quick Read

General Fiyah Photo / Supplied

General Fiyah Photo / Supplied

By Rayssa Almeida of RNZ

New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome’e – aka General Fiyah – has been reportedly detained in the US and deported.

The young musician had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save