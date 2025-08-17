Already a subscriber? Sign in here

General Fiyah Photo / Supplied

By Rayssa Almeida of RNZ

New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome’e – aka General Fiyah – has been reportedly detained in the US and deported.

The young musician had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington on Saturday.

In a post on social media, General Fiyah expressed his apologies to fans.

“I am really sorry to let you all know that I won’t be able to make the performance tonight,” the post read.