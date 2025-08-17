Home / New ZealandUpdatedNZ reggae artist General Fiyah detained in US and deportedRNZ17 Aug, 2025 07:03 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditGeneral Fiyah Photo / SuppliedGeneral Fiyah Photo / SuppliedBy Rayssa Almeida of RNZNew Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome’e – aka General Fiyah – has been reportedly detained in the US and deported.The young musician had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington on Saturday.In a post on social media, General Fiyah expressed his apologies to fans.“I am really sorry to let you all know that I won’t be able to make the performance tonight,” the post read.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.“I was detained and sent back to New Zealand, which means I can’t be there to share this moment with you.”Social media post by General Fiyah. Photo / SuppliedThe musician apologised, saying he would always be supporting from afar.On Sunday, online posts showed him in Sydney.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.RNZ has contacted General Fiyah and Polyfest for comment.It comes after New Zealand mother Sarah Shaw – detained in an immigration facility in the state of Texas – returned safely back at her home in Washington.Shaw and her 6-year-old son Issac were detained at the Canadian border more than three weeks ago because she mistakenly tried to leave and re-enter the United States without both parts of her visa approved.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from New ZealandLivePoliticsWatch: Luxon speaks after popularity poll plunge, Netanyahu criticismNew ZealandHerald NOW Weather: August 18, 2025WatchKahu'Stay in your lane': Seymour weighs in as 100 church leaders back Māori wardsSponsoredFarm plastic recycling: Getting it right saves cows, cash, and the planetAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.