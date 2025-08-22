It was followed by footage of the plane taking off and one of the twins could be seen crying.

RNZ has reached out to the Katayanagi Twins for comment, with their management.

The pair are now back in New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

It is not yet clear why the pair were denied entry into the US.

It comes only a few days after New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome’e – aka General Fiyah – was reportedly detained in the US before being deported.

He had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington.

In a post on social media, General Fiyah expressed his apologies to fans.

“I am really sorry to let you all know that I won’t be able to make the performance tonight,” the post read.

“I was detained and sent back to New Zealand, which means I can’t be there to share this moment with you.”

Earlier this month, New Zealand mother Sarah Shaw was detained in an immigration facility in the state of Texas – she returned safely to her home last week.

– RNZ